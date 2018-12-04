OOMPH! Release Official Lyric Video For "Kein Liebeslied"

The pioneers of German rock are now heavy part of the Napalm Records family. Since their founding back in 1990, Oomph! have been leaders in the scene and have created their very own version of hard rock music. Along their journey they were never afraid of fusing any influences. This courage was rewarded by creating their own niche between metal, industrial, EBM and gothic. They have shaped a new musical genre in Germany with bands such as Rammstein, who have named Oomph! as one of their influences.

Gold and Platinum Awards, international chart entries, the #1 single "Augen Auf!" are just a few examples of their remarkable success. For Oomph! being on top of German rock music is the result of lots of hard work and fearless creativity. Now they have found a strong partner with Napalm Records.

Oomph! on the signing with Napalm Records: “Right between both of our last tours in Russia and Europe, we started to gather new ideas for our upcoming 13th studio album! With these first new songs we contacted various record labels and were able to choose from 8 very promising offers in the end! We are extremely happy to have found in Napalm Records a strong and broad partner world-wide, who has worked extremely successfully in all different areas of rock and metal with their artists in recent years. Napalm Records offers exactly the right prerequisites for our next steps and we look forward to a long-term collaboration!"

Thomas Caser, CEO Napalm Records states: “With Oomph! we proudly present one of the most exciting and influential German rock bands as a brand new signing on Napalm Records! We are very much looking forward to a successful future with the band!”

The trio around Crap, Dero and Flux is now ready to release its thirteenth longplayer Ritual. "Our most aggressive, heaviest and darkest album in a while," singer Dero states. After the signing with Napalm Records earlier this year, it's time to unveil all album details of their forthcoming Ritual.

The band states on Ritual: "We are very happy to introduce you to our new album, Ritual, today! This album contains 100% Oomph! We wrote, produced and mixed everything in our own recording studio! We used our time in between two tours to get some fresh and very inspiring impact of the recent live experiences and composed the majority of the songs in jam sessions all together. That probably explains why the songs on Ritual are hard, riff-heavy and dark. The album Artwork brilliantly supports the mystical character of our songs and lyrics and leaves plenty of scope for own interpretations."

Check out the official lyric video for the band's new single, "Kein Liebeslied"

Ritual tracklisting:

"Tausend Mann und ein Befehl"

"Achtung! Achtung!"

"Kein Liebeslied"

"Trümmerkinder"

"Europa" (feat. Chris Harms / Lord Of The Lost)

"Im Namen des Vaters"

"Das Schweigen der Lämmer"

"TRRR - FCKN - HTLR"

"Phönix aus der Asche"

"Lass' die Beute frei"

"Seine Seele"

"In der Stille der Nacht" (Bonus Track)

"Lazarus" (Bonus Track)

"TRRR - FCKN - HTLR" (Lord of The Lost Remix) (Bonus Track)

