OPEN BURN - Debut Album Divine Intermission To Be Released Via No Remorse Records

Divine Intermission is the debut full-length album of Open Burn, a new progressive power metal band from the US, featuring veterans and known musicians of the scene.

Open Burn includes three members of the legendary US progressive power metal band Lethal and their classic era of the Programmed album.

The first formation of Open Burn began in 2015 as a side project for Lethal bandmates Jerry Hartman and Dell Hull along with mutual friend Eric W. Johns. They began writing new material with sights set on future recording. With the addition of Lethal bandmate Glen Cook in early 2016, Open Burn was born.

The band hit the studio in the summer of 2016 recording the new material which has resulted in a private CD EP and now the first full-length album Divine Intermission is set for release on June 29th via No Remorse Records.

Open Burn is:

Eric W. Johns (vocals)

Dell Hull (guitars)

Glen Cook (bass)

Jerry Hartman (drums)