OPERA IX Announce New Album, Lineup

Occult pagan black metal legends Opera IX are back in studio to record their seventh full-length album, the follower to Back To Sepulcro (2015). The new opus from the Italian masters is currently being recorded at both Music Ink and Occultum Studios, and produced by Ossian and Federico Pennazzato.

The band has announced a new line-up as well, with the new singer Dipsas Dianaria stepping up behind the mic:

"The witch Dispas has learnt uncountable spells and her art can make rivers flow back to their source. She knows what herbs to use, and when she wants, she can make cloud gather in the sky. When she wants, she brightens the day with a full sun. If you can believe it, she can make stars and moon dripping blood. She changes in the shadows of night and her old woman’s body grow feathers. She calls up ancient ancestors, ghosts from the grave. She herself set out to desecrate chaste beds..."

Moreover, Charon has taken over bass duties.

Here's the new Opera IX line-up:

Ossian (Guitars)

Dipsas Dianaria (Vocals)

Alexandros (Keyboards)

M:a Fog (Drums)

Charon (Bass)

More details about Opera IX new album release will be revealed soon.