OPEROSE Announce Oceans Of Starlight Album; Video Streaming

Operose are a symphonic progressive metal band from the United Kingdom, featuring the voice of rising opera sensation Jennifer Coleman. Their new album, Oceans Of Starlight, is due for release on February 7 via Lion Music.

The band describes the album:

“We really took the feedback from the first album on board and as such Oceans Of Starlight is a lot more commercial and in line with what is expected in the symphonic metal genre. The debut possibly tried too hard to be different and it was therefore important to transform what was a classical/metal cross over concept into a fully-fledged symphonic outfit. Experienced musicians were added to the line-up and production team and a lot of work went into writing new tracks. The end product is heavier with a lot more symphonic elements and variety. The whole album tells a story from start to finish and work also went into making sure there was space for the listener to take a breather rather than being bombarded with heavy track after heavy track.”

On the lyrical concept:

“One thing that did work well in the debut was the concept story, paying tribute to the opera theme of the band. We therefore wanted to involve the fans and held a vote for them to decide what the lyrical concept should be for our new album. It was a landslide victory for Cleopatra. We then based the whole album on this and focused on the Battle of Actium and subsequent demise of Cleopatra.”

Tracklisting:

“Battle Swan”

“Oceans Of Starlight”

“Lost Horizon”

“This Life Of Mine”

“Nothing Left”

“On Sleeping Tides”

“Octavian”

“The Actium Suite”

“Oceans Of Starlight” video: