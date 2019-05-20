OPERUS Debut “La Llorona” Video

Dark Star Records in association with Boonsdale Records have debuted “La Llorona”, the new epic music video from Canadian symphonic metal band Operus.

Operus will be performing at Wacken Open Air 2019 in Germany. The festival is sold out and will be from August 1st-3rd, 2019, and will have an audience of more than 50,000.

Operus released their debut album Cenotaph on October 13th, 2017 via Dark Star Records in association with MVD Entertainment and The Orchard/Sony.

"Cenotaph is a commemoration of writers and poets who never gained the recognition and or lived to see the impact of their work," explains the band. "The concept and inspiration for the title of the album is taken from a statue in Budapest located opposite of Vajdahunyad Castle, Anonymous, the unknown chronicler at the court of King Béla III. The lyrical concepts are not that of any one specific idea but rather a mosaic of different stories and legends which are meant to paint images in the minds of the listener, much like the tales laid by the quills of writers long ago."

Operus is:

David Michael Moote (Vocals)

Rob Holden (Guitar)

Oscar Rangel (Guitar/Backing vocals)

Robin Howe (Cello/backing vocals)

Wojciech Sokolowski (Bass/Backing vocals)

JJ Tartaglia (Drums)