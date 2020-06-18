OPERUS - Score Of Nightmares Album Available Friday; Music Videos Streaming

Canadian epic symphonic metal band, Operus, will release their second full-length album, Score Of Nightmares, through German label Pride & Joy Music tomorrow, Friday, June 19.

Recorded at Silver Wings Studio in Montreal, Canada, Score Of Nightmares explores deeply theatrical themes combined with everything fans love about metal, such as face-melting guitar solos and blast beats galore. Epic orchestrations include a unique arrangement composed by orchestral pianist, Talisa Blackman in “Echoes” as well as the intricate melodic hooks that fans have come to expect from Operus.

Score Of Nightmares boasts an element of darkness, magnificence and mystery that is visually portrayed by the cover art made by Drake Mefestta Designs. Every song is a new scene, a different adventure.

“The recording process was very different, compared to Cenotaph,” explains bassist Wojtek Sokolowski. "The songs off Cenotaph were worked and reworked time and time again. Going into the studio we knew exactly what and how we were going to record. With Score Of Nightmares, although we spent time on the pre-production, there was quite a lot of naturally occurring creativity flowing in the studio as the songs were still somewhat new to us. It made it really exciting for us because we didn’t know exactly how the songs would sound until we had the final in hand.”

“I was very excited when I heard the final product,” agrees composer and guitarist Oscar Rangel. "Because our ideas translated very well to the final version of the songs. It's exciting and powerful, yet still melodic and at times intimate.”

Vocalist David Michael Moote chimes in, “Already having a relationship with Jonathan Lefrançois-Leduc from Silver Wings Studios from recording Cenotaph, everything just felt more natural. As I’ve been with the band a few years now and played some incredible shows, I had a better idea of what my voice was capable of. It was fun to push the limits and experiment with some new sounds.” Drummer JJ Tartaglia agrees, “I think this time around we had a better understanding of Dave's vocal abilities and versatility, so it allowed us to have more of a theatrical sound to the album. We've had some time to grow more as a band, so the songs are stronger.”

“I’m incredibly proud of the work everyone put in,” guitarist Dean Paul Arnold adds, “I really believe every song packs a punch in its own way. Our sound is epic and powerful, while still being able to exercise heaviness and catchiness. All while sounding memorable and palatable to a wide audience.”

“I think this album is really showing a much clearer idea of who and what is Operus,” says cellist Robin Howe. “There is a depth of emotion within these songs. I definitely feel as though we went heavier on this album, I'd like to think it sounds a bit more aggressive. We experimented and I feel we have matured in our sound.”

“Operus is a very dynamic band when talking about ‘sound stamps’,” says Oscar. “We play around with different sounds we created during the album, and the album is meant to be heard from beginning to end.” “The songs are incredibly versatile,” agrees Wojtek, “one song gives absolutely no insight to the album as a whole.”

Pre-order Score Of Nightmares here.

Tracklisting:

"Overture Of Madness"

"Phantasia"

"Lost"

"Dance With Fire"

"Echoes" (feat. Talisa Blackman)

"Where Falcons Fly"

"Nightmares"

"Book Of Shadows"

"The Mirror"

"Ruin"

"La Llorona"

"Ruin" video:

"Where Falcons Fly" video:

"La Llorona" video: