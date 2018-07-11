OPETH Aiming To Release New Album In Early 2019 - "We're Very Much Into The Demoing, I've Recorded A Lot Of Solos," Says Guitarist FREDRIK ÅKESSON; Video

In a new two-part video interview with FaceCulture, Opeth guitarist Fredrik Åkesson talks about the times around Opeth's 2008 album Watershed, doing things differently on 2011's Heritage, challenging himself, his passion for the guitar, big dreams, live performances, Strange Brew, working on new songs, pushing boundaries, guitar solos, and more. Watch below:

