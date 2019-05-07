OPETH Announce Australian Tour Dates For December 2019; Video Trailer Posted

Swedish bashers Opeth have announced an upcoming return to Australia for a series of theatre shows at the end of the year. Dates are as follows.

December

10 - Thebarton Theatre - Adelaide, Australia

11 - Astor Theatre - Perth, Australia

13 - Palais Theatre - Melbourne, Australia

14 - State Theatre - Sydney, Australia

15 - Tivoli Theatre - Brisbane, Australia

Opeth released their monumental live album, Garden Of The Titans: Live At Red Rocks Amphitheatre via Moderbolaget Records / Nuclear Blast in 2018. This historic show was captured for the DVD, Blu-Ray and vinyl formats during their set on May 11th, 2017 at the world renowned Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Denver, Colorado.

Fans can order various formats of Garden Of The Titans: Live At Red Rocks Amphitheatre at this location .

Tracklisting:

"Sorceress"

"Ghost Of Perdition"

"Demon Of The Fall"

"The Wilde Flowers"

"In My Time Of Need"

"The Devil's Orchard"

"Cusp Of Eternity"

"Heir Apparent"

"Era"

"Deliverance"

"Ghost Of Perdition" video:

"Demon Of The Fall" video:

"Sorceress" video: