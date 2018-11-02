OPETH Debuts "Ghost Of Perdition" Live Video

Today, Swedish progressive metal legends Opeth release their monumental live album, Garden Of The Titans: Live At Red Rocks Amphitheatre« via Moderbolaget Records / Nuclear Blast.

This historic show was captured for the DVD, Blu-Ray and vinyl formats during their set on May 11th, 2017 at the world renowned Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Denver, Colorado, and to give another insight, Opeth have unveiled the video for their classic "Ghost Of Perdition". Watch below:

Fans can order various formats of Garden Of The Titans: Live At Red Rocks Amphitheatre at this location .

Tracklisting:

"Sorceress"

"Ghost Of Perdition"

"Demon Of The Fall"

"The Wilde Flowers"

"In My Time Of Need"

"The Devil's Orchard"

"Cusp Of Eternity"

"Heir Apparent"

"Era"

"Deliverance"

"Demon Of The Fall" video:

"Sorceress" video: