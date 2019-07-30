OPETH Frontman MIKAEL ÅKERFELDT Discusses Writing Process For Upcoming In Cauda Venenum Album; Video Trailer

Opeth will release In Cauda Venenum on September 27 via Moderbolaget / Nuclear Blast Entertainment. In this second video trailer, chief songwriter and vocalist Mikael Åkerfeldt discusses the writing process for their 13th record:

Recorded last year at Stockholm's Park Studios, In Cauda Venenum will be released in two versions, in both Swedish and English languages. Various physical and digital formats will be available and additional details will be announced in the coming months.

In anticipation for the impending release, Opeth will be performing shows around the world through the end of the year. Dates are listed below and tickets are on sale now. Additional touring will be announced soon.

In Cauda Venenum tracklist;

"Livet’s Trädgård" / "Garden Of Earthly Delights" (Intro)

"Svekets Prins" / "Dignity"

"Hjärtat Vet Vad Handen Gör" / "Heart In Hand"

"De Närmast Sörjande" / "Next Of Kin"

"Minnets Yta" / "Lovelorn Crime"

"Charlatan"

"Ingen Sanning Är Allas" / "Universal Truth"

"Banemannen" / "The Garroter"

"Kontinuerlig Drift" / "Continuum"

"Allting Tar Slut" / "All Things Will Pass"

"Hjärtat Vet Vad Handen Gör" / "Heart In Hand":

Watch for an exclusive BraveWords listening session report on the album, coming soon.

(Photo - Stuart Wood)