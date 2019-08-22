OPETH Frontman MIKAEL ÅKERFELDT Featured In New Instalment Of Rolling Stone‘s “The First Time”; Video

In the latest instalment of Rolling Stone's “The First Time”, Opeth leader Mikael Åkerfeldt looks back on the moment he became a metal fan, the time he partied with Abba’s very own Dancing Queen, a song that made him cry, what made him lose faith in contemporary metal, and more.

Watch the video below, and read the full story at RollingStone.com.

Opeth will release their 13th album, In Cauda Venenum, on September 27 via Moderbolaget / Nuclear Blast Entertainment. Recorded last year at Stockholm's Park Studios, In Cauda Venenum will be released in two versions, in both Swedish and English languages.

Various physical and digital formats will be available. Head here for pre-order options.

In Cauda Venenum tracklist;

"Livet’s Trädgård" / "Garden Of Earthly Delights" (Intro)

"Svekets Prins" / "Dignity"

"Hjärtat Vet Vad Handen Gör" / "Heart In Hand"

"De Närmast Sörjande" / "Next Of Kin"

"Minnets Yta" / "Lovelorn Crime"

"Charlatan"

"Ingen Sanning Är Allas" / "Universal Truth"

"Banemannen" / "The Garroter"

"Kontinuerlig Drift" / "Continuum"

"Allting Tar Slut" / "All Things Will Pass"

"Dignity" visualizer:

"Svekets Prins" visualizer:

"Hjärtat Vet Vad Handen Gör" / "Heart In Hand":