OPETH Frontman MIKAEL ÅKERFELDT - "Generally, It's A Terrible Thing For Me To Be Facing A Tour"

During an interview with HeadBangers LifeStyle at the Alcatraz Metal Festival in Kortrijk, Belgium, Opeth frontman Mikael Åkerfeldt opened up about his feelings regarding going on tour.

Mikael: "Agony. Sitting at home not wanting to go. Generally, it's a terrible thing for me to be facing a tour. I have a girlfriend and two daughters back home and two cats that I don't want to leave, but this is what I do. I love to play with the guys, be on stage, but you're in a fragile state of mind - or I am, at least - when you're on tour.

You have, like, a little family away from home, which is the guys in the band, but the moment someone else steps in, that circle is broken, and you're insecure and you want to go home, basically. My best moments on tour is when we're on stage playing and when we're in the dressing room afterward, talking about the show. The rest I can definitely live without."

Opeth will release their 13th album, In Cauda Venenum, on September 27 via Moderbolaget / Nuclear Blast Entertainment. Vocalist, guitarist and songwriter, Mikael Åkerfeldt, shares the story behind their new song, “Svekets Prins” / “Dignity", in the latest trailer. Watch below:

Recorded last year at Stockholm's Park Studios, In Cauda Venenum will be released in two versions, in both Swedish and English languages.

Various physical and digital formats will be available. Head here for pre-order options.

In Cauda Venenum tracklist;

"Livet’s Trädgård" / "Garden Of Earthly Delights" (Intro)

"Svekets Prins" / "Dignity"

"Hjärtat Vet Vad Handen Gör" / "Heart In Hand"

"De Närmast Sörjande" / "Next Of Kin"

"Minnets Yta" / "Lovelorn Crime"

"Charlatan"

"Ingen Sanning Är Allas" / "Universal Truth"

"Banemannen" / "The Garroter"

"Kontinuerlig Drift" / "Continuum"

"Allting Tar Slut" / "All Things Will Pass"

"Dignity" visualizer:

"Svekets Prins" visualizer:

"Hjärtat Vet Vad Handen Gör" / "Heart In Hand":

(Photo - Jonas Akerlund)