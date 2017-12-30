OPETH Frontman MIKAEL ÅKERFELDT - "I Don't Understand How You Want To See The Show Through Your Phone, But It Doesn't Bother Me Too Much"

Opeth frontman Mikael Åkerfeldt and guuitarist Fredrick Åkesson are featured in a new interview with GuitarGuitar. They discuss guitars, writing, touring, inspiration, and longevity in an increasingly tough business in the clip below.

Ryan and George at Lost In Vegas, who grabbed BraveWords' attention thanks to Megadeth bassist David Ellefson, have taken the plunge into the metal pool once again. Check out the first time reaction to Opeth's "Ghost Of Perdition" from the Ghost Reveries album.