OPETH Frontman MIKAEL ÅKERFELDT Talks New Music - "I Don’t Want To Rush Things... I Want To Make Sure That The Music We Have Is Fantastic"; Audio

Metal Wani’s Editor In Chief, Owais ‘Vitek’ Nabi, recently had a chat with Opeth frontman Mikael Åkerfeldt. Listen below.

Asked about new music, and if the band always planned to write a number of songs and then select the best for a new album, Mikael reponds: "It’s different from time to time. Usually, we have a deadline to work around - you have to be in the studio at this and that date, and you have to deliver the album at this and that date, but for this album, I have been very vague.

“People are asking like, ‘When can you record?’. I’m saying, ‘I don’t know.’ ‘When can you deliver an album?’. I’m saying, ‘I don’t know.’ I don’t want to rush things. I want to make sure that the music that we have is fantastic – that we collectively think is fantastic – once we feel that, ‘Okay this is a great album’, then we’ll record it.

“And then we’ll also record the songs that we feel are not as great, or maybe they’re great but they don’t fit on the album, we’re gonna record everything.”

Opeth recently released their monumental live album, Garden Of The Titans: Live At Red Rocks Amphitheatre via Moderbolaget Records / Nuclear Blast. This historic show was captured for the DVD, Blu-Ray and vinyl formats during their set on May 11th, 2017 at the world renowned Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Denver, Colorado.

Tracklisting:

"Sorceress"

"Ghost Of Perdition"

"Demon Of The Fall"

"The Wilde Flowers"

"In My Time Of Need"

"The Devil's Orchard"

"Cusp Of Eternity"

"Heir Apparent"

"Era"

"Deliverance"

