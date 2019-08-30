OPETH Guitarist FREDRIK ÅKESSON Talks In Cauda Venenum - "The Goal With This Album Was To Make It As Epic As Possible"

Opeth guitarist Fredrik Åkesson recently guested on the Scars & Guitars podcast to dicuss the band's new album, In Cauda Venenum. Check out the complete audio interview here.

Åkesson: "The goal with this album was to make it as epic as possible, and the fact that Mikael (Åkerfeldt) wrote the first version in Swedish, that was actually a driving force for him to finish off the songs. Basically, I think it made it more interesting for him, more challenging perhaps, to write the lyrics in Swedish. We're really happy with it, I think we really went an extra mile when it comes to recording and when it comes to choosing the right tones, amps, guitars, etc. Also, the fact that we did rehearse properly before we headed to the studio, I've always been pushing for that, and this time around, we did it. And I think that was a great investment because playing the songs together, they sink into your muscle memory, wasn't really question marks about anything, any part, we're in this actual studio so we spent a lot of time picking the right amps and so many guitars in the studio."

Opeth will release their 13th album, In Cauda Venenum, on September 13th via Moderbolaget / Nuclear Blast Entertainment. The band recently released the new song, "Hjärtat Vet Vad Handen Gör" / "Heart In Hand", and in this new video, Mikael Åkerfeldt discusses the track:

Listen to "Hjärtat Vet Vad Handen Gör" / "Heart In Hand" below.

Recorded last year at Stockholm's Park Studios, In Cauda Venenum will be released in two versions, in both Swedish and English languages. Various physical and digital formats will be available and additional details will be announced in the coming months.

In anticipation for the impending release, Opeth will be performing shows around the world through the end of the year. Dates are listed below and tickets are on sale now. Additional touring will be announced soon.

In Cauda Venenum tracklist;

"Livet’s Trädgård" / "Garden Of Earthly Delights" (Intro)

"Svekets Prins" / "Dignity"

"Hjärtat Vet Vad Handen Gör" / "Heart In Hand"

"De Närmast Sörjande" / "Next Of Kin"

"Minnets Yta" / "Lovelorn Crime"

"Charlatan"

"Ingen Sanning Är Allas" / "Universal Truth"

"Banemannen" / "The Garroter"

"Kontinuerlig Drift" / "Continuum"

"Allting Tar Slut" / "All Things Will Pass"

Opeth tour dates:

November

2 - Leeds, UK - Damnation Festival

8 - Munich, Germany - Backstage (Werk)

9 - Milan, Italy - Alcatraz

10 - Zurich, Switzerland - Volkshaus

11 - Paris, France - L‘Olympia

13 - Cologne, Germany - E-Werk

14 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

15 - Nuremberg, Germany - Meistersingerhalle

16 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys Neue Welt

17 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Det Kgl. Teater

December

10 - Adelaide, Australia - Thebarton Theatre

11 - Perth, Australia - Astor Theatre

13 - Melbourne, Australia - Palais Theatre

14 - Sydney, Australia - State Theatre

15 - Brisbane, Australia - Tivoli Theatre

Opeth’s forthcoming album follows their 2016 release, Sorceress, which garnered high praise from fans and critics around the world, and featured standout tracks like "Sorceress", "Will o the Wisp", "Era" and "The Wilde Flowers". The band has toured extensively over the last several years in support, including a riveting performance at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, CO that was recorded and released in 2018 as a live album and blu-ray, Garden Of The Titans, and beautifully captures the intensity and excitement of the tour.