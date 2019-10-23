OPETH Live At Belgium's Alcatraz Hard Rock & Metal Festival 2019; Pro-Shot Video Of Full Set Streaming

ARTE Concert has released professionally-filmed footage of Opeth's full performance from Alcatraz Hard Rock & Metal Festival 2019, filmed in Belgium back in August. Watch below:

Setlist:

"Sorceress"

"Ghost Of Perdition"

"Cusp Of Eternity"

"Heir Apparent"

"In My Time Of Need"

"The Drapery Falls"

"Deliverance"

Opeth will make their awaited return to North America in 2020 for a winter tour with labelmates Graveyard. This will be the band’s first tour of the US and Canada in support of In Cauda Venenum, which is available now via Moderbolaget / Nuclear Blast. Check out a video trailer below.

The dates include two nights at the legendary Apollo Theater in New York and performances at the renowned Ryman Auditorium in Nashville and at the famed Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles. Tickets here.

Opeth’s chief songwriter, vocalist and guitarist Mikael Åkerfeldt comments on the tour, “Well, after having had the In Cauda Venenum LP released we’re set to start touring in support of it. Right now, I’m at home practicing. Learning new songs and re-learning older songs. It’s funny how our music lies dormant in the muscle memory. There are songs I haven’t played for years, and there still there somehow. I put together the skeleton of a setlist and looking at it there’s some niceties in there. I hope. Hard to tell really. Touring in North America is always a treat. We all collectively look forward to it. Hope you are too!"

North American tour dates:

February

13 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora Ballroom

14 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre

15 - Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre

17 - Worcester, MA - Palladium

18 - Montreal, QC - Mtelus

19 - Toronto, ON - Rebel

21 - New York, NY - Apollo Theater

22 - New York, NY - Apollo Theater

23 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

25 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

26 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium (no Graveyard)

28 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

29 - Dallas, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

March

1 - Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland (no Graveyard)

2 - Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom

4 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium

Opeth was recently featured on the cover of Decibel Magazine’s October issue. For the November issue, the band partnered with the publication to release an exclusive, unreleased track titled “Cirkeins Riktnin” for their Decibel Flexi Series. Listen below:

Recorded last year at Stockholm's Park Studios, In Cauda Venenum was released in two versions, in both Swedish and English languages. Various physical and digital formats are available. Head here to order your copy.

In Cauda Venenum tracklist;

"Livet’s Trädgård" / "Garden Of Earthly Delights" (Intro)

"Svekets Prins" / "Dignity"

"Hjärtat Vet Vad Handen Gör" / "Heart In Hand"

"De Närmast Sörjande" / "Next Of Kin"

"Minnets Yta" / "Lovelorn Crime"

"Charlatan"

"Ingen Sanning Är Allas" / "Universal Truth"

"Banemannen" / "The Garroter"

"Kontinuerlig Drift" / "Continuum"

"Allting Tar Slut" / "All Things Will Pass"

"Dignity" visualizer:

"Svekets Prins" visualizer:

"Hjärtat Vet Vad Handen Gör" / "Heart In Hand":