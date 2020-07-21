OPETH Live At Hellfest 2017; Pro-Shot Video Of Full Performance Streaming

Professionally-filmed footage of Opeth's set at France's Hellfest, on June 17, 2017, can be seen below.

Setlist:

"Sorceress"

"Ghost Of Perdition"

"Cusp Of Eternity"

"Heir Apparent"

"Era"

"Deliverance"

Last year, Opeth released their stunning new album, In Cauda Venenum, which is available in both Swedish and English. The band recently announced a European tour for March 2021, on which they will be accompanied by retro rockers The Vintage Caravan from Iceland.

Tickets on sale here.