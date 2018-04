Opeth's full concert that aired on German music television show Rockpalast is available for streaming below. The performance was recorded on June 4th, 2017 in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

Setlist:

"Sorceress"

"Ghost Of Perdition"

"Demon Of The Fall"

"The Wilde Flowers"

"In My Time Of Need"

"Cusp Of Eternity"

"Heir Apparent"

"Era"

"Deliverance"

Interview