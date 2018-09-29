OPETH - Lost In Vegas React To "Bleak": "I Like The Atmospheric Ominous Vibe Their Music Provides"

Ryan and George at Lost In Vegas, who grabbed BraveWords' attention thanks to Megadeth bassist David Ellefson, have since gained a loyal following of metal and rock fans. In the video below, the dynamic duo dissect Opeth's "Bleak" from the band's classic Blackwater Park album.

Opeth will release Garden Of The Titans: Live At Red Rocks Amphitheater on November 2nd via Moderbolaget Records / Nuclear Blast Entertainment. This historic event was captured for the DVD, Blu-Ray and Vinyl formats during their performance May 11th, 2017 at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Denver, CO.

Today, the band has released the second of several trailers with behind the scenes footage from the event, shot by vocalist/guitarist Mikael Åkerfeldt. Watch the instalment, which also features Devin Townsend, below:

The first trailer can be seen below:

Ahead of the album, Opeth will release the limited 10'' vinyl "Ghost Of Perdition" (Live) on October 19th in the following formats:

- 10" pink sparkle in sleeve (limited to 700)

- 10" violet sparkle in sleeve (NB mailorder exclusive, limited to 300)

- 10" toffee in sleeve (NB mailorder exclusive, limited to 250)

- 10" summer bronze in sleeve (NB mailorder exclusive, limited to 250)

You can pre-order them here, or at the band's shop here.

Side A contains the haunting live version of the band's classic "Ghost Of Perdition" (live), while the previously released "Sorceress" (live) can be found on Side B.

Video footage for Garden Of The Titans was overseen by The Deka Brothers (carpenter Brut, The Prodigy) and audio was mixed by David Castillo (Katatonia, Bloodbath). All versions feature the masterful artwork of revered artist Travis Smith (Nevermore, Testament).

Fans can now pre-order various formats at this location .

The tracklist is as follows:

"Sorceress"

"Ghost Of Perdition"

"Demon Of The Fall"

"The Wilde Flowers"

"In My Time Of Need"

"The Devil's Orchard"

"Cusp Of Eternity"

"Heir Apparent"

"Era"

"Deliverance"

"Demon Of The Fall" video:

"Sorceress" video:

Always an unstoppable force for uniqueness amid a sea of generic swill, Opeth has been setting the rulebook ablaze, and ploughing a uniquely progressive and exploratory furrow for over 25 years now. Neither conforming nor exhibiting any desire to be restricted to a single genre, Opeth, quite simply, has a time honored tradition of blowing our minds with both class and forward thinking. All these years later, nothing and everything has changed once again with their most recent album, Sorceress.

Sorceress was released in September 2016. For the band's first effort for Nuclear Blast via Opeth's imprint label Moderbolaget Records, the group returned to Rockfield Studios in Wales, also home to pivotal releases from Queen, Rush and Judas Priest, where the Swedes had tracked Pale Communion in 2014 with Tom Dalgety.