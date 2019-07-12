OPETH - New Single "Heart In Hand" Streaming

Swedish masters of progressive heavy-rock Opeth recently revealed the title and tracklisting for their awaited 13th album, In Cauda Venenum, due out September 13th from Moderbolaget / Nuclear Blast Entertainment. Check out the new song "Heart In Hand" below.

Recorded last year at Stockholm's Park Studios, In Cauda Venenum will be released in two versions, in both Swedish and English languages. Various physical and digital formats will be available and additional details will be announced in the coming months.

In anticipation for the impending release, Opeth will be performing shows around the world through the end of the year. Dates are listed below and tickets are on sale now. Additional touring will be announced soon.

In Cauda Venenum tracklist;

"Livet’s Trädgård" / "Garden Of Earthly Delights" (Intro)

"Svekets Prins" / "Dignity"

"Hjärtat Vet Vad Handen Gör" / "Heart In Hand"

"De Närmast Sörjande" / "Next Of Kin"

"Minnets Yta" / "Lovelorn Crime"

"Charlatan"

"Ingen Sanning Är Allas" / "Universal Truth"

"Banemannen" / "The Garroter"

"Kontinuerlig Drift" / "Continuum"

"Allting Tar Slut" / "All Things Will Pass"

Watch for an exclusive BraveWords listening session report on the album, coming soon.

Opeth tour dates:

July

12 - Warsaw, Poland - Prog In Park

14 - Lleida, Italy - Doctor Music Festival

27 - Sibiu, Romania - ArtMania Festival

August

2 - Wacken, Germany - Wacken Open Air *SOLD OUT*

3 - Öland, Sweden - Borgholm Brinner

9 - Kortrijk, Belgium - Alcatraz Metal Festival

11 - Leeuwarden, Netherlands - Into the Grave

18 - Las Vegas, NV - Psycho Las Vegas

November

2 - Leeds, UK - Damnation Festival

8 - Munich, Germany - Backstage (Werk)

9 - Milan, Italy - Alcatraz

10 - Zurich, Switzerland - Volkshaus

11 - Paris, France - L‘Olympia

13 - Cologne, Germany - E-Werk

14 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

15 - Nuremberg, Germany - Meistersingerhalle

16 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys Neue Welt

17 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Det Kgl. Teater

December

10 - Adelaide, Australia - Thebarton Theatre

11 - Perth, Australia - Astor Theatre

13 - Melbourne, Australia - Palais Theatre

14 - Sydney, Australia - State Theatre

15 - Brisbane, Australia - Tivoli Theatre

Opeth’s forthcoming album follows their 2016 release, Sorceress, which garnered high praise from fans and critics around the world, and featured standout tracks like "Sorceress", "Will o the Wisp", "Era" and "The Wilde Flowers". The band has toured extensively over the last several years in support, including a riveting performance at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, CO that was recorded and released in 2018 as a live album and blu-ray, Garden Of The Titans, and beautifully captures the intensity and excitement of the tour.