OPETH Pay Tribute To Drummers SEAN REINERT, NEIL PEART

With the recent passings of drummers Sean Reinert (Cynic, Death) and Neil Peart (Rush), Opeth frontman Mikael Åkerfeldt took to social media to pay tribute on behalf of his band.

Says Mikael: "Like many before me, we too want to give our condolences to the family and friends of Sean Reinert. His passing came as a big surprise and shock to us. We toured together with Cynic in the past, as some of you might know. I remember Sean as a great guy with a splendid sense of humour. And a monster of a drummer! Very sad to hear about his passing!

"The last few weeks has seen a lot of tragic losses in the music world. Of course I also want to mention Neil Peart. I didn’t know him personally, and I never met him but his influence on rock music cannot be understated, which is why I, on behalf of the band, want to pay our respects and give our condolences to the people close to him."



(Photo - Jonas Åkerlund)