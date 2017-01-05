OPETH Perform “Heir Apparent”, “The Grand Conjuration” And “Deliverance” At Wacken Open Air 2015; Pro-Shot Video Streaming

WackenTV have posted video of Opeth performing at Wacken Open Air 2015 in Germany. Footage of the band performing the tracks “Heir Apparent”, “The Grand Conjuration” and “Deliverance” can be seen below:

The Devin Townsend Project will support Opeth and Gojira on their upcoming co-headline tour. DTP will perform on all dates (excluding Charlotte and Somerset).

May

4 - Nashville, TN - War Memorial Auditorium

5 - Concord, NC - Charlotte Motor Speedway (Carolina Rebellion Fest)

6 - Philadelphia, PA - Electric Factory

7 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

9 - Chicago, IL - The Vic Theatre

11 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

12 - Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theater at the Midland

13 - Indianapolis, IN - Old National Centre

14 - Somerset, WI - Somerset Amphitheater (Northern Invasion Fest)