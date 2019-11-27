OPETH Release Animated Music Video For "Universal Truth"

Swedish prog-metal/rock legends, Opeth, have released the dark and eerie animated video short for the English language track, "Universal Truth", from their recently released album, In Cauda Venenum. Watch below:

The band previously released Swedish language version of the song, track "Ingen Sanning Är Allas". Watch below.

The offbeat and beautifully crafted video short was created by renowned South African born animator/artist Jess Cope (Metallica's "Here Comes Revenge") and follows a melancholic and bitter man on the brink of self-destruction and insanity as he delves into a sinister alternate world as reality crumbles around him. Cope previously collaborated with Opeth’s Mikael Åkerfeldt on the music video for “Drag Ropes” for his side project Storm Corrosion with Steven Wilson. Working mainly with traditional animation methods, her shorts have an enticingly tactile look and feel to them and are brought to life with an unprecedented level of skill and attention to detail. Her emotive storytelling draws in audiences in a way that has seen her win multiple awards for her films in recent years.

Opeth will make their awaited return to North America in 2020 for a winter tour with labelmates Graveyard. This will be the band’s first tour of the US and Canada in support of In Cauda Venenum, which is available now via Moderbolaget / Nuclear Blast. Check out a video trailer below.

The dates include two nights at the legendary Apollo Theater in New York and performances at the renowned Ryman Auditorium in Nashville and at the famed Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles. Tickets here.

Opeth’s chief songwriter, vocalist and guitarist Mikael Åkerfeldt comments on the tour, “Well, after having had the In Cauda Venenum LP released we’re set to start touring in support of it. Right now, I’m at home practicing. Learning new songs and re-learning older songs. It’s funny how our music lies dormant in the muscle memory. There are songs I haven’t played for years, and there still there somehow. I put together the skeleton of a setlist and looking at it there’s some niceties in there. I hope. Hard to tell really. Touring in North America is always a treat. We all collectively look forward to it. Hope you are too!"

North American tour dates:

February

13 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora Ballroom

14 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre

15 - Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre

17 - Worcester, MA - Palladium

18 - Montreal, QC - Mtelus

19 - Toronto, ON - Rebel

21 - New York, NY - Apollo Theater

22 - New York, NY - Apollo Theater

23 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

25 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

26 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium (no Graveyard)

28 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

29 - Dallas, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

March

1 - Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland (no Graveyard)

2 - Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom

4 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium