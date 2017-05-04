OPETH Release New Video Trailer For Red Rocks Amphitheatre Show With GOJIRA, DEVIN TOWNSEND PROJECT

Having concluded a North American, Australian and European tour which saw Sweden’s musical alchemists play iconic venues such as Radio City Music Hall, Sydney Opera House and the SSE Arena Wembley, Opeth are proud to add yet another of the world’s greatest venues to their list; this time at the famed Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado.

A new video trailer for the show, which takes place on May 11th and also features Gojira and Devin Townsend Project, can be seen below:

Upcoming Opeth dates are listed below:

May

4 - Nashville, TN - Nashville War Memorial (with Gojira)

5 - Charlotte, NC - Carolina Rebellion Festival

6 - Philadelphia, PA - Electric Factory Outdoors (with Mastodon, Gojira, Eagles Of Death Metal, Devin Townsend Project, Russian Circles)

7 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom (with Gojira, Devin Townsend Project)

9 - Chicago, IL - The Vic Theatre (with Gojira, Devin Townsend Project)

11 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre (with Gojira, Devin Townsend Project)

12 - Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland (with Gojira, Devin Townsend Project)

13 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre (with Gojira, Devin Townsend Project)

14 - Somerset, WI - Northern Invasion Festival