OPETH Reveals Album Title And Tracklist For New Album; Tour Dates Confirmed
May 22, 2019, 20 minutes ago
Swedish masters of progressive heavy-rock Opeth have revealed today the title and tracklisting for their awaited 13th album, In Cauda Venenum, due out this fall from Moderbolaget / Nuclear Blast Entertainment.
Recorded last year at Stockholm's Park Studios, In Cauda Venenum will be released in two versions, in both Swedish and English languages. Various physical and digital formats will be available and additional details will be announced in the coming months.
In anticipation for the impending release, Opeth will be performing shows around the world through the end of the year. Dates are listed below and tickets are on sale now. Additional touring will be announced soon.
In Cauda Venenum tracklist;
"Livet’s Trädgård" / "Garden Of Earthly Delights" (Intro)
"Svekets Prins" / "Dignity"
"Hjärtat Vet Vad Handen Gör" / "Heart In Hand"
"De Närmast Sörjande" / "Next Of Kin"
"Minnets Yta" / "Lovelorn Crime"
"Charlatan"
"Ingen Sanning Är Allas" / "Universal Truth"
"Banemannen" / "The Garroter"
"Kontinuerlig Drift" / "Continuum"
"Allting Tar Slut" / "All Things Will Pass"
Watch for an exclusive BraveWords listening session report on the album, coming soon.
Opeth tour dates:
June
14 - Donington, UK - Download Festival
15 - Fuengirola, Spain - Rock The Coast
29 - Helsinki, Finland - Tuska Open Air
July
12 - Warsaw, Poland - Prog In Park
14 - Lleida, Italy - Doctor Music Festival
27 - Sibiu, Romania - ArtMania Festival
August
2 - Wacken, Germany - Wacken Open Air *SOLD OUT*
3 - Öland, Sweden - Borgholm Brinner
9 - Kortrijk, Belgium - Alcatraz Metal Festival
11 - Leeuwarden, Netherlands - Into the Grave
18 - Las Vegas, NV - Psycho Las Vegas
November
2 - Leeds, UK - Damnation Festival
8 - Munich, Germany - Backstage (Werk)
9 - Milan, Italy - Alcatraz
10 - Zurich, Switzerland - Volkshaus
11 - Paris, France - L‘Olympia
13 - Cologne, Germany - E-Werk
14 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof
15 - Nuremberg, Germany - Meistersingersaal
16 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys Neue Welt
17 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Det Kgl. Teater
December
10 - Adelaide, Australia - Thebarton Theatre
11 - Perth, Australia - Astor Theatre
13 - Melbourne, Australia - Palais Theatre
14 - Sydney, Australia - State Theatre
15 - Brisbane, Australia - Tivoli Theatre
Opeth’s forthcoming album follows their 2016 release, Sorceress, which garnered high praise from fans and critics around the world, and featured standout tracks like "Sorceress", "Will o the Wisp", "Era" and "The Wilde Flowers". The band has toured extensively over the last several years in support, including a riveting performance at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, CO that was recorded and released in 2018 as a live album and blu-ray, Garden Of The Titans, and beautifully captures the intensity and excitement of the tour.