OPETH To Release Garden Of The Titans: Live At Red Rocks Amphitheater; "Sorceress" Performance Available (Video)

Swedish progressive metal legends Opeth will release Garden Of The Titans: Live At Red Rocks Amphitheater on November 2nd via Moderbolaget Records / Nuclear Blast Entertainment. This historic event was captured for the DVD, Blu-Ray and Vinyl formats during their performance May 11th, 2017 at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Denver, CO. Both the DVD and Blu-ray formats include CDs containing the audio as well.

Listen to the first single, "Sorceress", below.

Video footage for Garden of the Titans was overseen by The Deka Brothers (carpenter Brut, The Prodigy) and audio was mixed by David Castillo (Katatonia, Bloodbath). All versions feature the masterful artwork of revered artist Travis Smith (Nevermore, Testament).

Fans can now pre-order various formats at this location or stream and download "Sorceress (live)" here.

The tracklist is as follows:

Sorceress

Ghost Of Perdition

Demon Of The Fall

The Wilde Flowers

In My Time Of Need

The Devil's Orchard

Cusp Of Eternity

Heir Apparent

Era

Deliverance

Always an unstoppable force for uniqueness amid a sea of generic swill, Opeth has been setting the rulebook ablaze, and ploughing a uniquely progressive and exploratory furrow for over 25 years now. Neither conforming nor exhibiting any desire to be restricted to a single genre, Opeth, quite simply, has a time honored tradition of blowing our minds with both class and forward thinking. All these years later, nothing and everything has changed once again with their most recent album, Sorceress.

Sorceress was released in September 2016. For the band's first effort for Nuclear Blast via Opeth's imprint label Moderbolaget Records, the group returned to Rockfield Studios in Wales, also home to pivotal releases from Queen, Rush and Judas Priest, where the Swedes had tracked Pale Communion in 2014 with Tom Dalgety.