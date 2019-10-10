OPULENCE Premier "Ritual" Music Video

NYC hard rockers, Opulence, will unleash their debut album, Black Magic, on November 15 via Blacklight Media Records, in conjunction with Station House Recordings. A music video for the first single, "Ritual", can be seen below.

"We are beyond elated to finally share this video and song with the world! Directed by the bands own 'Emmy nominated' Sean Pierce and featuring guest appearances by legends Theo Kogan (Lunachicks) and Jerry A. (Poison Idea). 'Ritual' is but a glimpse into the elegant lives of Opulent men as they record their debut album 'Black Magic'...indulge yourselves and enjoy."

Tracklisting:

“Forever”

“Cursed”

“Ritual”

“Captain Balls”

“Black Magic”

“Sea Whore”

“Impaled”

“Chaka Fight”

“Judas & Thomas”

“Ritual” video:

Opulence will be joining labelmates Gozu and Eyes of the Sun for a show presented by Blacklight Media and Revolver Magazine at Lucky 13 in Brooklyn, NY on October 18.