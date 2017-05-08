ORACLES Featuring ABORTED Members Release New Single “Dawn Of The Sycophant”; Audio Streaming

Up and coming melodic death metal act Oracles has premiered "Dawn Of The Sycophant", a stand-alone single. The song is streaming below, and is also available via Spotify and on all digital platforms.

The "Dawn Of The Sycophant" single follows Oracles' universally well received debut album Miserycorde, which was released late last year and received scores of extremely high ratings in press reviews; entering the lists of essential 2016 albums in the eyes of reviewers and fans alike.

"Dawn Of The Sycophant" was tracked between thee studios; Hearse Studio in Belgium, Double Impact Productions in Holland, and finally Kohlekeller Studio in Germany where vocals were tracked and the final product was mixed and mastered. The compelling artwork was created by Collin Marks of Rain Song Design and evokes a dystopian imagery reminiscent of Lord Of The Rings.

Founded in 2014, Oracles quickly became a fan favourite due to their unique combination of extreme aggression and tasteful yet melodic songwriting. The band - currently comprising lead singers Sven De Caluwe (Aborted) and Sanna Salou, guitarists Mendel bij de Leij (Aborted) and Steve Miller, bassist Andrei Aframov, and drummer Ken Bedene (Aborted) - showed themselves to be a unique creative force, with their challenging yet accessible music quickly converting fans of both metal and other genres alike.