ORANGE GOBLIN Gears Up For US Dates

British titans Orange Goblin are preparing for their return to the stage in The United States. Their upcoming US run includes exclusive stops in NYC, Chicago, Los Angeles, Austin, Dallas and an appearance at The Muddy Roots Festival in Cookeville, TN. Cape Fear sludge stalwarts Weedeater will now be joining the band as direct support in Chicago at Thalia Hall. Find a complete list of dates below.

“Orange Goblin haven’t been able to tour the US since 2014 so it’s been a long five years, but we are excited to return in 2019 for a few select shows across the country. We have an amazing array of supports lined up for this special tour and we can’t wait to bring the Orange Goblin thunder back to our rabid US fan base! Grab your tickets now as these will be the most wild and memorable shows we have done in the US, drawing on our full back catalogue of material spanning the band's whole career, including material from last year's The Wolf Bites Back album! America, we can’t wait to party with you all once again, Orange fuckin’ Goblin is back," says frontman Ben Ward.

Support on the Orange Goblin tour will come from a slew of today's best underground rock acts including juggernauts in their own right like Weedeater, Black Cobra, The Skull, Mothership and Wo Fat, with more to be announced soon. Confirmed shows are as listed:

August

27 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre

29 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

30 - Cookeville, TN - Muddy Roots Music Festival

31 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey

September

1 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live

2 - Los Angeles, CA - Regent Theatre

(Photo by Paul Harris)