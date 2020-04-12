ORANGE GOBLIN - New Album Announcement

"It's our 25th Anniversary... and we are feeling frustrated that we can’t get out and play shows for you right now," says Orange Goblin.

"So, instead, we're going to get something new to you as quickly and directly as possible... stay tuned for details very soon..."

"Because this next release will be a little different, we'd love you to get involved by posting pics online - using the hashtag #orangegoblin25 - of yourself with the band, the band playing live, or anything cool that is Orange Goblin related like your OG collections, OG art, OG tattoos, OG shirts, OG ticket stubs etc - the best of these will be chosen by the band to be included in the official booklet for the upcoming release.

There are only two conditions to this:

1. By submitting the pictures you agree to them (possibly) being used by the band in the booklet for the new release, and

2. You must use the hashtag #orangegoblin25 so that we can find them easily online and check them out.

The band will personally be choosing the best shots for the booklet, so feel free to post as many as you like.

Lots of announcements coming soon - as always thanks for the support and get posting those pics!"