ORANGE GOBLIN Stream "The Devil's Whip" From New Live Album; Tracklisting Revealed

On May 4, Orange Goblin will release their new live album, Rough & Ready, Live & Loud. Pre-orders are available now via Bandcamp. Hear "The Devil's Whip" now via the audio player below.

Rough & Ready, Live & Loud artwork and tracklisting:

"Sons Of Salem"

"The Devil's Whip"

"Saruman's Wish"

"Made Of Rats"

"The Wolf Bites Back"

"Mythical Knives"

"The Fog"

"Some You Win, Some You Lose"

"The Filthy & The Few"

"Shine"

"Renegade"

"Time Travelling Blues"

"Your World Will Hate This" (Bandcamp Exclusive Bonus Track)