ORANGE GOBLIN Stream "The Devil's Whip" From New Live Album; Tracklisting Revealed
April 20, 2020, an hour ago
On May 4, Orange Goblin will release their new live album, Rough & Ready, Live & Loud. Pre-orders are available now via Bandcamp. Hear "The Devil's Whip" now via the audio player below.
Rough & Ready, Live & Loud artwork and tracklisting:
"Sons Of Salem"
"The Devil's Whip"
"Saruman's Wish"
"Made Of Rats"
"The Wolf Bites Back"
"Mythical Knives"
"The Fog"
"Some You Win, Some You Lose"
"The Filthy & The Few"
"Shine"
"Renegade"
"Time Travelling Blues"
"Your World Will Hate This" (Bandcamp Exclusive Bonus Track)