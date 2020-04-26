ORANGE GOBLIN Unleash Video For Live Version Of "The Devil's Whip"

On May 4, Orange Goblin will release their new live album, Rough & Ready, Live & Loud. Pre-orders are available now via Bandcamp. Ahead of street date, the band has issued a video for "The Devil's Whip", which can be seen below.

"We all need cheering up in these turbulent times," says frontman Ben Ward, speaking to Fraser Lewry of Classic Rock. "So we have looked through some footage we filmed over the last few years and put together this awesome little video for 'The Devil's Whip', a track that will appear on our upcoming digital live album Rough & Ready, Live & Loud."

"We are all really missing being able to hit the road and the festival stages, so we hope that this short blast of heavy metal goodness helps relieve the boredom of isolation and inspires some booze-fuelled parties over the coming weeks, months or years!"

"Captured live at various shows between 2016 and 2019, this release is a definitive collection of songs from our entire catalogue," says Ward. "With no live shows to go to, Rough & Ready, Live & Loud gives the listeners an opportunity to experience Orange Goblin in their own home, preferably with a lot of cold beers and shots!"

Rough & Ready, Live & Loud artwork and tracklisting:

"Sons Of Salem"

"The Devil's Whip"

"Saruman's Wish"

"Made Of Rats"

"The Wolf Bites Back"

"Mythical Knives"

"The Fog"

"Some You Win, Some You Lose"

"The Filthy & The Few"

"Shine"

"Renegade"

"Time Travelling Blues"

"Your World Will Hate This" (Bandcamp Exclusive Bonus Track)