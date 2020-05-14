ORANSSI PAZUZU To Livestream Performance Of New Album Tomorrow

Tomorrow (Friday, May 15), Finland's psychedelic black metal band, Oranssi Pazuzu, will perform their new album, Mestarin kynsi, as a livestream on their YouTube channel.

The band states, "We will be performing our new album Mestarin kynsi as a livestream. The concert is free. However, if you wish to make a donation to help out the band and the crew, you are most welcome to do so. The concert will be streamed from Rytmikorjaamo, Seinäjoki, Finland and is made possible by Rytmikorjaamo, AMS Oy Ltd & ISLE Art Industries."

Watch the concert here.

The album was originally meant to be performed in full at Roadburn Festival 2020, because of the COVID-19 crisis the band decided to bring the performance to you in your homes. Check out the Facebook event page here for more information.

Mestarin Kynsi is available as CD, 2LP Black Vinyl and 2LP Gold Vinyl. Order here.

Tracklisting:

"Ilmestys"

"Tyhjyyden Sakramentti"

"Uusi Teknokratia"

"Oikeamielisten Sali"

"Kuulen Ääniä Maan Alta"

"Taivaan Portti"

"Uusi Teknokratia" video:

Trailer: