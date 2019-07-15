ORCHESTRA OF DOOM - Featuring WHITFIELD CRANE Of UGLY KID JOE - Pay Tribute To OZZY OSBOURNE And BLACK SABBATH

Orchestra Of Doom is coming to Australia's Melbourne Palais Theatre on December 3rd, and Sydney Darling Harbour Theatre on December 7th.

Come and celebrate Ozzy Osbourne’s 71st birthday as Ugly Kid Joe frontman Whitfield Crane and the 35-piece Philharmonia Australia pay homage to Black Sabbath and other rock classics. Pre-sale tickets are available from Ticketek and Ticketmaster beginning July 19th.

A sneak peek can be seen below in the form of "Iron Man":

And enjoy this preview featuring snippets of "Diary Of A Madman", "The Wizard", "Revelations (Mother Earth)", and "Mr. Crowley".

Ugly Kid Joe famously covered Harry Chapin's "Cats In The Cradle" on their 1992 album, America's Least Wanted. Orchestra Of Doom also tackle that song: