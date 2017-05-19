ORDEN OGAN Debut “Gunman” Music Video

German power metallers, Orden Ogan, have released a video for “Gunman”, the opening track of their new studio album, Gunmen, out on July 7th via AFM Records worldwide. The video can be seen below.

Undoubtedly the band has delivered their heaviest but at the same time also most melodic piece of work. With their latest studio album Ravenhead (2015), Orden Ogan toured Europe supporting HammerFall and later Powerwolf too. Ravenhead became a chart success in several European countries, with #16 in the German chart marking their all-time best result. Now Gunmen continues the band’s track record, combining classic Teutonic metal with a modern production on international top level. All this results in 10 metal hymns for eternity.

Gunmen will be available as a digipak CD with bonus DVD, limited gatefold 2LP silver vinyl, limited box set, limited 2LP red vinyl, and limited picture disc. Order at this location.

Standard CD tracklisting:

“Gunman”

“Fields Of Sorrow”

“Forlorn And Forsaken”

“Vampire In Ghost Town”

“Come With Me To The Other Side” (feat. Liv Kristine)

“The Face Of Silence”

“Ashen Rain”

“Down Here (Wanted: Dead Or Alive)”

“One Last Chance”

“Finis Coronat Opus”

“Gunman” video: