ORDEN OGAN Debut Lyric Video For “Come With Me To The Other Side” Featuring LIV KRISTINE

German melodic power metallers, Orden Ogan, have released a lyric video for “Come With Me To The Other Side”, the track from their upcoming Gunmen album featuring Liv Kristine. The clip can be found below.

Gunmen is out on July 7th via AFM Records worldwide, and will be available as a digipak CD with bonus DVD, limited gatefold 2LP silver vinyl, limited box set, limited 2LP red vinyl, and limited picture disc. Order at this location.

The album was once again produced by the band’s guitarist/vocalist Seeb Levermann, who just recently had also handled mixing & mastering duties for Rhapsody Of Fire’s latest release, Legendary Years.

Standard CD tracklisting:

“Gunman”

“Fields Of Sorrow”

“Forlorn And Forsaken”

“Vampire In Ghost Town”

“Come With Me To The Other Side” (feat. Liv Kristine)

“The Face Of Silence”

“Ashen Rain”

“Down Here (Wanted: Dead Or Alive)”

“One Last Chance”

“Finis Coronat Opus”

“Come With Me To The Other Side” lyric video:

“Fields Of Sorrow” lyric video:

“Gunman” video:

Orden Ogan will embark on their next headlining European tour this October and November. With them on the road: their new studio record Gunmen and the special guests Rhapsody Of Fire.

Orden Ogan, Germany’s premier power metallers, have exceeded themselves with their new (5th) studio album, Gunmen. Undoubtedly, the band has delivered their heaviest but at the same time also most melodic piece of work. With their latest studio album Ravenhead (2015), Orden Ogan toured Europe supporting HammerFall and later Powerwolf too, before running their first own European headlining tour in March 2016. Ravenhead became a chart success in several European countries, with #16 in the German album chart marking their all-time best result. Now Gunmen continues the band’s track record, combining classic Teutonic metal with a modern production on international top level.

On October 13th, the band’s next headlining tour will kick off – and it’s about to become one of the year’s best melodic metal tours for sure. Italian symphonic power metal masters Rhapsody Of Fire will be Orden Ogan’s special guests this time and another high-class supporting act will be announced soon as well. Rhapsody Of Fire have just released their new album Legendary Years that features rerecordings of old classics and was mixed and mastered by Orden Ogan singer/producer Seeb. On this tour they will present new singer Giacomo Voli and the new drummer Manuel Lotter (ex-Emil Bulls).

Check out dates on the tour flyer below: