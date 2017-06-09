ORDEN OGAN Release “Fields Of Sorrow” Single; Lyric Video Streaming

German power metallers, Orden Ogan, have released the second single from their new studio album, Gunmen, out on July 7th via AFM Records worldwide. “Fields Of Sorrow” is one of the ten tracks featured on the new release, which also offers a guest appearance of former Leaves’ Eyes/Theatre Of Tragedy vocalist Liv Kristine on the song “Come With Me To The Other Side”.

Band leader Seeb Levermann: ““Fields of Sorrow” is a special song for us in many ways: besides the (virtual) title track “Gunman”, it is the only song in Orden Ogan’s history which I wrote together with our guitarist Tobi. Also, “Fields Of Sorrow” is quite likely the most melancholic song we’ve ever recorded. Lyrically we enter a kind of “Dark Fantasy/Wild West/Civil War“ world, telling the story of a man who loses the love of his life on the battlefield and has to bury her right there - while the Civil War is still raging on. The lyrics show his dark, heartbreaking thoughts in these minutes, a sad but realistic picture of human existence. With its epic-melancholic chorus, modern grooves, heavy riffs and orchestral arrangements, “Fields Of Sorrow” features all of Orden Ogan’s trademarks.”

The lyric video can be found below.

Gunmen will be available as a digipak CD with bonus DVD, limited gatefold 2LP silver vinyl, limited box set, limited 2LP red vinyl, and limited picture disc. Order at this location.

The album was once again produced by the band’s guitarist/vocalist Seeb Levermann, who just recently had also handled mixing & mastering duties for Rhapsody Of Fire’s latest release, Legendary Years.

Standard CD tracklisting:

“Gunman”

“Fields Of Sorrow”

“Forlorn And Forsaken”

“Vampire In Ghost Town”

“Come With Me To The Other Side” (feat. Liv Kristine)

“The Face Of Silence”

“Ashen Rain”

“Down Here (Wanted: Dead Or Alive)”

“One Last Chance”

“Finis Coronat Opus”

“Fields Of Sorrow” lyric video:

“Gunman” video: