ORGANECTOMY Debut "Terror Form" Music Video

Christchurch City, New Zealand- =based slamming death metal act Organectomy have released a video for "Terror Form" (see below). The band recently signed with Unique Leader Records, and will re-issue their debut full length Domain Of The Wretched through the label.

Self-recorded by the band and featuring incredible artwork by Pedro Sena (Lordigan) Domain of the Wretched, which will see a May 11th street date, is a crushing mix of slam, tech death, sickening atmospherics, and a ferocious brutality unmatched by most bands today. It is immediately apparent why Organectomy have found themselves on top of the New Zealand extreme metal scene.

Physical pre-order bundles for the reissue of Domain Of The Wretched are available here. Digital bundles here.

Tracklisting:

“Eons Of Unyielding Darkness”

“Sanctum Of Deceit”

“Beckoning The Horrors Of The Depths”

“Intracranial Incubation”

“Carnal Bloodlust”

“Terror Form”

“Inherent Revulsion”

“Cascading Into Despair”

“Domain Of The Wretched”

“Entropic Decay”

“Terror Form” video: