ORGANECTOMY Release "Carnal Bloodlust" Music Video

Christchurch City, New Zealand-based slamming death metal act Organectomy have premiered a new music video for their song "Carnal Bloodlust". The track is featured on their Domain Of The Wretched album, reissued via Unique Leader earlier this year. The gory video was filmed in New Zealand by Crazy Eye Productions and directed by the band.

The group commented, "'Carnal Bloodlust', the mid-way point of our debut full length Domain Of The Wretched, finds itself being brought to life in video form. In which, the sporatic, gore-ridden scenes detail the subjects descent into madness, (portrayed here by our frontman Alex Paul) as a parasite consumes his mind and takes control of his body causing him to have an insatiable need for blood, carnage, and viscera."

Self-recorded by the band and featuring incredible artwork by Pedro Sena (Lordigan) Domain Of The Wretched is a crushing mix of slam, tech death, sickening atmospherics, and a ferocious brutality unmatched by most bands today. It is immediately apparent why Organectomy have found themselves on top of the New Zealand extreme metal scene.

Physical order bundles for the reissue of Domain Of The Wretched are available here. Digital bundles here.

Tracklisting:

“Eons Of Unyielding Darkness”

“Sanctum Of Deceit”

“Beckoning The Horrors Of The Depths”

“Intracranial Incubation”

“Carnal Bloodlust”

“Terror Form”

“Inherent Revulsion”

“Cascading Into Despair”

“Domain Of The Wretched”

“Entropic Decay”

“Terror Form” video: