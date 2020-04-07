Organizers: "BLOODSTOCK 2020 Event Planning Is Proceeding With Full Care And Attention"

Organizers for the UK's Bloodstock Open Air have issued the following update in regards to the 2020 edition of the festival:

"In these unprecedented times and following the recent cancellation of Download & other May/June festivals, Bloodstock HQ wishes to reassure everyone that currently, Bloodstock 2020 event planning is proceeding with full care and attention, in order to bring you the best event yet to celebrate 20 Years of Bloodstock. The team are closely monitoring government guidelines and co-operating with the relevant authorities to assure the best and safest environment for our Bloodstockers, bands, staff, and site workers come August and will continue to keep you updated with any further developments.

Bloodstock strongly hopes that life will be getting back to normal in four months time and by then, a heavy metal party with our friends will be just the good cheer that everyone needs. As such, Bloodstock HQ thought everyone would appreciate news on something to look forward to. Here’s five more bands who will be gracing Catton Park in August...

Finnish metal squad, Lost Society bag a slot opening the Ronnie James Dio main stage on Friday! The band unleashed their latest album, No Absolution just last month through Nuclear Blast. If you love groove-based bands like Lamb of God, you’re going to love the development of Lost Society’s sound from their previous thrash roots. Check out the video for ‘Deliver Me’ taken from the new album here.

Merseyside’s Video Naties join Saturday’s Sophie Lancaster stage bill. The group blend death metal with punky, thrashy undertones, to create something morbidly macabre and devilishly debauched! Recently signed to the label APF, Video Naties kicked off their reign of terror by unleashing debut full-length ‘Dominion’ on Friday 13th March. Explore ‘Drone Eagle’ from that record here.

Hotly tipped rock n’ roll three-piece, Wolf Jaw (formerly The Bad Flowers) grab a Sunday slot on the Sophie stage. The band released their most recent album, The Heart Won’t Listen last via Listenable Records. Check out the video for "Hear Me" and get a taste of their groove laden sound before August rolls around.

Grave Lines also bring their doom laden, gothic atmospherics to the Sophie stage on Sunday. The four piece have been hard at work on their third studio album, so in the interim, check out their previous, much-revered opus, Fed Into The Nihilist Engine over on their record label, New Heavy Sounds’ Soundcloud.

Lastly, Vexed land themselves a slot on Sunday’s Sophie stage. With support from the likes of BBC R1 Rock Show’s Daniel P. Carter through to Thy Art Is Murder’s frontman, CJ McMahon (who guested on their 2019 debut single, ‘Elite’), Vexed are causing a stir on the UK metal landscape. Come get yourself acquainted in August, if you’re not already clued up.

While you’re quarantined at home, check out Bloodstock’s YouTube channel, stuffed full of amazing tracks and sets from years gone by, including Gojira’s incredible headline set in 2016, Amon Amarth’s pyro-laden 2017 visit, Wednesday 13’s spooktacular BOA debut and Lamb of God steaming through ‘Walk With Me In Hell’ back in 2013. There’s hundreds more besides, just click to the channel to get your fix.

Feel like chatting online with some like-minded metalheads? Join in with the regular posts over on Bloodstock’s Facebook page or try a Bloodstock-friendly forum like the BMF666 group, where the festival’s directors themselves are known to post from time to time, or the Bloodstock Camp Loners & Newbies group, particularly popular with first-timers or those attending on their own. You can also find Bloodstock on Twitter and Instagram!

Bloodstock’s 2020 main stage headliners are Devin Townsend (Friday), Behemoth (Saturday), and Judas Priest (Sunday). The festival also features sets from Hatebreed, Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals, Skindred, Paradise Lost, Life Of Agony, Bury Tomorrow, Black Dahlia Murder, Diamond Head, Jinjer, Vio-lence, Sacred Reich, Gloryhammer, Dark Tranquillity, Butcher Babies, Cattle Decapitation, Bloodywood, Memoriam, Ramage Inc, Green Lung, Bossk, Conjurer, Orange Goblin, The Night Flight Orchestra, Unleash The Archers, Saxon, Sylosis, Toxic Holocaust, Nector, Winterfylleth, Exhumed, Nekrogoblikon, The Crawling, Raised By Owls, Anakim, Acid Reign, Svalbard, Idle Hands, Soen, Viscera, Dog Tired, Bailer, Savage Master, Blasphemer, Black Tongue, Liberty Lies, Pist, & Sharks In Your Mouth so far. Many more bands performing over the weekend are still to be announced! Unsure what to expect? Watch a trailer all about Bloodstock below.

Standard weekend tickets, VIP tickets, child tickets, and car parking tickets for 2020’s event are available now at the ticket store. A limited number of day tickets will go on sale later this year - sign up for a free reminder here. Campervan tickets for 2020 are already sold out. Bloodstock has also added a Covid-19 page on its website here.

Bloodstock 2020 takes place at Catton Park, Derbyshire from 6th-9th August 2020. For more info, click to Bloodstock.uk.com.

Stay home. Stay safe. Bloodstock awaits!"