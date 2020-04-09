Organizers: "There Will Be No HELLFEST This Year"

Organizers have decided to postpone the 15th anniversary edition of Hellfest to June 18 - 20, 2021. A message follows:

"Hellbangers, The French authorities signed the end of the game. There will be no Hellfest this year.

"Over the past few days, many of you have been concerned about this 15th anniversary edition. You showed us your support in this unprecedented situation that hits us full in the face so badly. Just like you, we believed until the last minute that the festival could take place this year.

"Unfortunately, in the face of this unprecedented situation, the Loire-Atlantique Prefecture and Ministry of Culture took the only reasonable decision, to ban the festival. The 2020 Hellfest Edition is therefore cancelled. We are supporting their decision and would like to thank them for their consideration and responsiveness towards our festival.

"The longer the days went by, the more it seemed impossible to envisage a 2020 edition, guaranteeing a satisfactory organization and most important: your safety. Aware that the risk of contagion related to the COVID-19 will still be high in June, it would have been irresponsible and dangerous for us to allow tens of thousands of fans - shirtless and thirsty- to gather in such a restricted area. The public authorities also told us that they are no longer able to guarantee the usual safety and rescue services (i.e. police unit, emergency units, medical support, etc) for any large gathering like ours."

Further details at hellfest.fr.