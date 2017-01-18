ORIANTHI's "Transmogrify" From She Rocks, Vol. 1 Guitar Compilation Streaming

Favored Nations Entertainment has announced the upcoming release of the all-female compilation, She Rocks, Vol.1. This collection of kick-ass guitar goddesses is produced by author and former Guitar World editor, Brad Tolinski with iconic guitarist Steve Vai as executive producer, and showcases eleven female guitarists, each a virtuoso in her own right. From the legendary Lita Ford to Sarah Longfield’s jazzy riffin’, to Orianthi’s melodic stylings and the all-out shredding of Nita Strauss, these players each contribute their own voice to this carefully curated collection.

Check out Orianthi's "Transmogrify" below.

She Rocks, Vol.1 will be released on January 20th via Vai’s own Favored Nations Label, and in cooperation with the Women’s International Music Network (theWiMN.com), hosts of the famed She Rocks Awards. The compilation will be celebrated at the 2017 She Rocks Awards, taking place that evening in Anaheim, CA during the annual NAMM Convention.

These shredding songstresses cover the stage when it comes to style and personality; Ford is the quintessential guitar rock goddess with decades of top shelf performances, Jennifer Batten made her name playing for Michael Jackson, Strauss has toured with Alice Cooper for the past year, and the list goes on!

“Through the years women have become more and more interested in ripping it up on the guitar. It’s amazing to watch. Favored Nations is very excited to be working with producer Brad Tolinski in creating a compilation of many of the women who are evolving the instrument in powerful ways. They are wildly raising the bar." - Steve Vai

"People always ask me about the future of the guitar, and in many ways, the artists on this album are the answer. They represent a new vision and a fresh sensibility." - album producer, former Guitar World editor and author of Play It Loud: A History of the Electric Guitar (Doubleday), Brad Tolinski

The She Rocks, Vol.1 compilation showcases the amazing talents of Orianthi, Yasi Hofer, Kat Dyson, Sarah Longfield, Lita Ford, Jennifer Batten, Nita Strauss, Steph Paynes, Nili Brosh, Menn, and Yvette Young and will be released on January 20th.

She Rocks, Vol. 1 tracklisting:

Orianthi - “Transmogrify”

Yasi Hofer - “Cosmic Stars”

Kat Dyson - “U Know What I Like”

Sarah Longfield - “The Taxi Time Travel Task Force”

Lita Ford with Lez Zeppelin - “The Lemon Song”

Jennifer Batten - “In the Aftermath”

Nita Strauss - “Pandemonium”

Steph Paynes - “The Sun at Her Eastern Gate”

Nili Brosh - “A Matter of Perception”

Gretchen Menn - “Scrap Metal”

Yvette Young - “Hydra”

