ORIANTHI To Guest On In The Trenches With RYAN ROXIE Next Week

Don't miss next week's episode of the In The Trenches With Ryan Roxie podcast featuring guitarist Orianthi. The première goes live at 12 pm EST on Tuesday, August 25th on Ryan Roxie's official YouTube and Facebook pages.

In The Trenches With Ryan Roxie is a podcast hosted by Alice Cooper guitarist Ryan Roxie. The show features in-depth conversations with the world's hardest working musicians... the ones that grind, the ones that commit, the ones who make their dreams come true... in the trenches.

Orianthi is an Australian musician, singer and songwriter who's played with Michael Jackson, Alice Cooper, and Richie Sambora to name but a few.

Platinum-selling recording artist and world-class guitarist, Orianthi, has signed an exclusive record deal with the well regarded independent rock label, Frontiers Music Srl. Frontiers will handle the release of her upcoming new studio album globally.

This will be Orianthi's first new studio album in seven years and her first new music as a solo artist in six years. It is expected to be released this fall. Stay tuned for more details and the first single in the coming weeks.

“I am thrilled about this new chapter with Frontiers! Their passion and enthusiasm for music is such a great reminder of why I love creating music. I couldn’t be more excited to release my upcoming album with them,” Orianthi says.

“We are absolutely honored to have Orianthi on the label! Since we first heard talk that she was working on new music, we knew we had to be involved. She is at the forefront of new, meaningful talent in the current rock scene and we look forward to unleashing her music to her fans and the rest of the world,” adds Frontiers President Serafino Perugino.

Orianthi’s first major solo artist success, as a singer-songwriter and guitarist, was with the Geffen Records release of According To You, which is now RIAA-Certified Platinum and has over 17 million streams on Spotify. Her music’s ability to transcend time and remain relevant cannot be more clear than it’s recent resurgence on TikTok. There are over 83 million views on the “According to You” hashtag making it a viral trend that is introducing Gen Z to Orianthi for the first time in a big way. Career-long fans are used to seeing their favorite world-class guitarist playing arenas with rock royalty and global superstars like Michael Jackson, Carlos Santana, Carrie Underwood, Alice Cooper, and more. The juxtaposition of her newly arrived online popularity and her lifelong pursuit of artistic credibility is the nebulous of this shining star.

In addition to her album release with Frontiers this fall, she also has a signature acoustic guitar being released in partnership with Gibson Guitars with first-of-its-kind engineering that will be revealed later this year.