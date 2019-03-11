ORIANTHI Working On New Solo Album - "It's Very Guitar Based, Very Electronic Too; A Totally New Vibe" (Video)

Former Alice Cooper guitarist Orianthi recently spoke with rock journalist Lucas H. Gordon and revealed some details of her forthcoming solo album.

Orianthi played guitar for Alice Cooper from 2011 to 2014; making her the first female member of The Alice Cooper Band. On August 12th, 2018 she rejoined her former bandmates at The Greek Theater in Los Angeles, California for a rousing performance of "School's Out". Fan-filmed video can be seen below.

Orianthi later posted on Facebook saying, "So much fun last night missed u all. Thank you, Alice Cooper."