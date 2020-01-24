ORIGIN Announce Occupation Domination North American Tour With BENEATH THE MASSACRE, DEFEATED SANITY, WAKE

Genre defining technical death metal giants, Origin, announce the Occupation Domination 2020 tour. The 30-date trek kicks-off on March 12 at The Riot Room in Kansas and will make stops in Toronto, New York and Austin before concluding on April 11 at Cabooze in Minneapolis. Joining the band on their headlining tour are Beneath The Massacre, Defeated Sanity, Wake (March 27 to April 11) and special guests.

Jason Keyser comments, “It has been 8 long years since Origin brought the first incarnation of Occupation Domination to North America, and we have been patiently waiting for right time to resurface with the angriest, grimiest, most brutal tour of the year. Thankfully the stars are right and 2020 brings Origin's first headlining run in three years, and along with us in the return of Quebecois death metal legends Beneath The Massacre, purveyors of German brutality Defeated Sanity, and the utter sludge filth that is Calgary's Wake. No advertising blimps, no overblown onstage Viking ship production, no pillow-fights, no fucking gimmicks. Just a collection of the single most intense live acts you will ever see. These are truly the kings of the underground. Do not miss Occupation Domination this March/April! Hail Space!”

Purchase your tickets here

Tour dates:

March

12 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room

13 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag

14 - W. Chicago, IL - WC Social Club

15 - Detroit, MI - Sanctuary

16 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground

17 - Ottawa, ON - Babylon Nightclub

18 - Montreal, QC - FouFounes Electriques

19 - Quebec City, QC - Le D'Auteuil

20 - Hartford, CT - Webster Underground

21 - New York, NY - Le Poisson Rouge

22 - Frederick, MD - Cafe 611

23 - Greensboro, NC - Blind Tiger

24 - Orlando, FL - The Haven

25 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Hell)

27 - Corpus Christi, TX - Boozers Rock Bar

28 - Fort Worth, TX - Tomcats West

29 - Austin, TX - Dirty Dog Bar

30 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse Bar and Grill

31 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red

April

1 - Fullerton, CA - Slidebar

2 - Los Angeles, CA - Underground - Catch One

3 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

4 - San Francisco, CA - DNA Lounge

5 - Portland, OR - Dante's

6 - Seattle, WA - Club Sur

7 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre

8 - Calgary, AB - Dicken's Pub

9 - Regina, SK - U of R Riddell Center

10 - Winnpeg, MB - Park Theatre

11 - Minneapolis, MN - Cabooze

(Photo - Rodrigo Fredes)