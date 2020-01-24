ORIGIN Announce Occupation Domination North American Tour With BENEATH THE MASSACRE, DEFEATED SANITY, WAKE
January 24, 2020, an hour ago
Genre defining technical death metal giants, Origin, announce the Occupation Domination 2020 tour. The 30-date trek kicks-off on March 12 at The Riot Room in Kansas and will make stops in Toronto, New York and Austin before concluding on April 11 at Cabooze in Minneapolis. Joining the band on their headlining tour are Beneath The Massacre, Defeated Sanity, Wake (March 27 to April 11) and special guests.
Jason Keyser comments, “It has been 8 long years since Origin brought the first incarnation of Occupation Domination to North America, and we have been patiently waiting for right time to resurface with the angriest, grimiest, most brutal tour of the year. Thankfully the stars are right and 2020 brings Origin's first headlining run in three years, and along with us in the return of Quebecois death metal legends Beneath The Massacre, purveyors of German brutality Defeated Sanity, and the utter sludge filth that is Calgary's Wake. No advertising blimps, no overblown onstage Viking ship production, no pillow-fights, no fucking gimmicks. Just a collection of the single most intense live acts you will ever see. These are truly the kings of the underground. Do not miss Occupation Domination this March/April! Hail Space!”
Purchase your tickets here
Tour dates:
March
12 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room
13 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag
14 - W. Chicago, IL - WC Social Club
15 - Detroit, MI - Sanctuary
16 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground
17 - Ottawa, ON - Babylon Nightclub
18 - Montreal, QC - FouFounes Electriques
19 - Quebec City, QC - Le D'Auteuil
20 - Hartford, CT - Webster Underground
21 - New York, NY - Le Poisson Rouge
22 - Frederick, MD - Cafe 611
23 - Greensboro, NC - Blind Tiger
24 - Orlando, FL - The Haven
25 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Hell)
27 - Corpus Christi, TX - Boozers Rock Bar
28 - Fort Worth, TX - Tomcats West
29 - Austin, TX - Dirty Dog Bar
30 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse Bar and Grill
31 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red
April
1 - Fullerton, CA - Slidebar
2 - Los Angeles, CA - Underground - Catch One
3 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
4 - San Francisco, CA - DNA Lounge
5 - Portland, OR - Dante's
6 - Seattle, WA - Club Sur
7 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre
8 - Calgary, AB - Dicken's Pub
9 - Regina, SK - U of R Riddell Center
10 - Winnpeg, MB - Park Theatre
11 - Minneapolis, MN - Cabooze
(Photo - Rodrigo Fredes)