ORIGIN Announce The Unparalleled World Tour 2018 Featuring RINGS OF SATURN

US death metal giants, Origin will set off on a headlining European tour in March and April. The band's trek of the Old Continent will be the first since the release of the Unparalleled Universe album from 2017, and will hit the venues not only with technical fury, but side by side with fellow technical death metal virtuosos Rings Of Saturn, playing as main support. Additional support will come from Hideous Divinity and Graveslave.

Origin commented: "Its been two years since we have graced your shores, Europe, and we are excited to return with the Unparalleled World 2018 part I! Bringing 20 years worth of experience in brutality and technicality, we are coming in support of our latest release, 2017s Unparalleled Universe. Be ready to have your faces shredded, your necks snapped and your eardrums annihilated as we bring you exactly the kind of live ferocity you’ve come to expect from Origin! Joining us on this trek will be fellow alien-core metallers Rings Of Saturn, Italian technical death metal masters Hideous Divinity, and death metal newcomers from the states Graveslave! This is not a tour to miss! See you soon, Hail Space!”

Tour dates:

March

30 - Oslo, Norway - Inferno Metal Festival *

31 - Stockholm, Sweden - Debaser Strand *

April

1 - Magdeburg, Germany - Factory *

2 - Erfurt, Germany - From Hell

3 - Haarlem, Netherlands - Patronaat

4 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Doornroosje

5 - Hamburg, Germany - Bambi Galore

6 - Aarhus, Denmark - Royal Metal Fest +

7 - Essen, Germany - Turock

8 - Blieskastel, Germany - P-Werk

9 - Manchester, UK - Rebellion

10 - London, UK - Underworld

11 - Glasgow, UK - Cathouse

12 - Birmingham, UK - Asylum

13 - Paris, France - Glazart

14 - Lyon, France - Rock’n’Eat

15 - Brescia, Italy - Circolo Colony

16 - Siebnen, Switzerland - District 28

17 - Nuremberg, Germany - Z-Bau

18 - Vienna, Austria - Viper Room

19 - Brno, Czech Republic - Melodka

20 - Banská Bystrica, Slovakia - Tartaros

21 - Ostrava, Czech Republic - Barrack Music Club

22 - Dresden, Germany - Eventwerk

23 - Berlin, Germany - Bi Nuu

* Origin only

+ No Graveslave