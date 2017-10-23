ORIGIN Release Official Video Trailer For Bloodletting North America Headline Tour; Trek Underway Now

Genre defining technical death metal giants, Origin, have released a new video trailer in support of their Bloodletting North America headlining tour. The 27-date tour will conclude at The Roxy Theatre in Denver, CO on November 18th.

Direct support comes from Canadian technical death metal band, Archspire, and German death metal quartet, Defeated Sanity. The band are having death metallers Dyscarnate, Baltimore butal death metal band Visceral Disgorge, and California death metal legion The Kennedy Veil open the shows each night.

VIP packages are available for purchase that include: early entry, custom laminate/lanyard, tour poster, meet and greet with Origin, tour drawstring backpack, and early access to the merchandise area.

Tickets and VIP packages for the tour are now on sale. Purchase here.

Tour dates:

October

23 - The Token Lounge - Westland, MI

24 - Montage Music Hall - Rochester, NY

25 - Bungalow - Manchester, NH

26 - Saint Vitus Bar - New York, NY

27 - Stanhope House - Stanhope, NJ

29 - Motorco Music Hall - Durham, NC

31 - Groundzero - Spartanburg, SC

November

1 - Exit/In - Nashville, TN

2 - The Masquerade - Atlanta, GA

3 - Walters - Houston, TX

4 - The Shrine - Tulsa, OK

5 - The Curtain Club - Dallas, TX

6 - Come and Take It Live - Austin, TX

7 - Jake's Sports Cafe - Lubbock, TX

8 - Rockhouse Bar - El Paso, TX

9 - Club Red - Mesa, AZ

10 - Gideon's Hall - Upland, CA

11 - Brick By Brick - San Diego, CA

12 - The Catalyst - Santa Cruz, CA

13 - Rock hard PDX - Portland, OR

14 - Studio Seven - Seattle, WA

15 - Rickshaw Theatre - Vancouver, BC

17 - Metro Music Hall - Salt Lake City, UT

18 - The Roxy Theatre - Denver, CO

Origin have premiered a new music video for the track "Infinitesimal To The Infinite", taken from their recently released album Unparalleled Universe, available via Agonia Records in Europe / ROW and Nuclear Blast Records in North America. The video was directed by Jeffrey Sisson and can be found below.

Jason Keyser comments, "In Origin’s first official music video in nearly a decade, we are happy to present 'Infinitesimal To The Infinite', directed by Jeffrey Sisson. A conceptual nightmare in the form of a reverse/revenge extra-terrestrial abduction, 'Infinitesimal To The Infinite' is an example of no matter how vast the expanse of space or how advanced some of its occupants may be, there is pain enough for all. In an indiscriminate universe we are unequivocally equal in our suffering."