Original AC/DC Frontman DAVE EVANS - "BON SCOTT Was Very Lucky To Join A Band That Was Red Hot Like AC/DC"; Audio

Jimmy Kay from Canada's The Metal Voice spoke to former AC/DC singer Dave Evans about the setlist on his world tour, the formation of AC/DC, the music he recorded with AC/DC and the shows he played with the band. Evans also debunked many Angus Young and Bon Scott myths. Listen below.

Asked what Bon Scott was like back in the day, Evans reveals: "Bon Scott was very lucky to join a band that was red hot like AC/DC. Bon was a nice enough fellow, there was never any hassle between me and him. Bon was a guy from the 1960's, Bon was 29 at the time, which was ancient when you are 21 years old. Bon was like a hippie. Bon was washed up at the time, he had a band called Fraternity - they broke up he got a chance to join AC/DC and he did a great job. Bon Scott was an actor 'cause his first band he was in, the Valentines, they were a pop band and he used to wear his satin clothes and he was a pop guy and he did that well. Then when the hippie era came in he joined Fraternity and he used to look like a hippie and he did it well. Then when he joined AC/DC they were a rock band, then Bon took the shirt off and did the rock thing. Bon Scott was an actor that could play different roles, he was very good at show business, he knew what was required and he did a really good job and of course he wrote some great songs."