Original AC/DC Singer DAVE EVANS Looks Back On The Early Days, Leaving The Band - "We Had A Meeting With The Manager And He Smart-Mouthed Me, So I Punched Him"

For The Metal Voice, former singer of Anthrax, Neil Turbin, sat down with original co-founding AC/DC singer Dave Evans in Los Angeles at the Whisky on August 16th. Evans discussed his North and South American tours, the early days of AC/DC, the band's formation, success, and his departure from the band.

On AC/DC's initial success

Evans: "In the beginning, we were a real band and we all had an equal say. When we first started gigging Malcolm, the older brother the famous George Young from the Easybeats, was the A&R guy for a new record label, Albert Music (along with Harry Vanda). George came along to listen to us rehearse. Then George said we will sign you up for a record, and George and Harry produced our first record / single 'Can I Sit Next To You Girl'. We had a hit record immediately and it just raced up the charts. At the end of the year it was named best Australian group record of the year. We were playing to the biggest crowds in Australia and we also toured with Lou Reed. "

On leaving AC/DC

Evans: "The reason why I left the band was because we had a hit record and we were doing so many shows, sometimes we were doing three shows a day, and I was not getting paid. We were on TV on radio but we were not getting any money. Plus were pretty unhappy with our third manager. I had to pay rent back at my apartment in Sydney, I was paying off a car, working my ass off and not getting any money. We had a meeting one night with the manager and he smart-mouthed me, so I punched him. I had enough so I was going to leave the band after the tour unless I got a certain amount of money, which I didn't, so I left. Strictly economics."

On the possibility of writing a book on the early days of AC/DC

Evans: "Well, if the right publisher approached me with an advance I would write the story. The fans would love the story. It's a story that has never been told."

Note: At the end of the interview, watch Dave Evans and Neil Turbin perform "Highway To Hell" together at the Whisky.