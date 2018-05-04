Original AC/DC Singer DAVE EVANS Named Honorary Police Officer In Texas

The City of Tenaha, Texas held a special Ribbon Cutting for the Tenaha Police Department on April 28, 2018. Special performer at the event was Dave Evans, original voice of AC/DC, reports Colleen Doggett of East Texas Press.

Mayor Pro Tem Harris and Chief Pope presented a number of plaques to various individuals for their service, support, and assistance. Subsequently, Chief Pope presented Dave Evans with an honorary police officer badge; and Mayor Pro Tem Harris awarded Evans with a plaque bearing the Key to the City of Tenaha.

The musical highlight of the afternoon was a rendition of the AC/DC classic "It's A Long Way To The Top (If You Wanna Rock 'N' Roll)" performed by Dave Evans with accompaniment by several members of area law enforcement and fire departments.

